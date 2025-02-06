This cat travels upstairs in style in its very own "cat elevator"

See the clever way this cat and its owner make getting upstairs a little easier.

See the clever way this cat and its owner make getting upstairs a little easier.

See the clever way this cat and its owner make getting upstairs a little easier.

See the clever way this cat and its owner make getting upstairs a little easier.

If you've ever had an outdoor cat, you'll know that listening for meows to get them in and out of the house can get old. Well, the cat's owners seemed to have figured out a way around the issue with a clever solution. This cat definitely travels around its house in style.

This video taken by a neighbor shows the cat outside, waiting for its preferred mode of transport. Then, its owner lowers a basket attached to a rope from the second floor to scoop it up. Their furry friend misses the basket at first, before landing and being brought back inside.

We all need a little good news from time to time! Each week, we bring you the best heartwarming content from around the web that will bring a smile to your face, and maybe even a few happy tears to your eyes, too.

Looking for more heartwarming, good news content? Follow Localish on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for more videos like this!