Both Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance agreeing to participate in the debate.

Vance, Walz agree to vice presidential debate on Oct. 1 in New York City

The vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News is set for Oct. 1 in New York City, the network announced on Thursday morning, with both Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance agreeing to participate.

Vance on Thursday agreed to debate Walz on Oct. 1.

The debate will be moderated by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

CBS News on Wednesday said it invited the 2024 vice presidential nominees to debate, providing four dates as options. Walz indicated that he'd agreed to one on Oct. 1.

Vance said in a post on X that not only did he accept the CBS News debate on Oct. 1, but also challenged Walz to debate again on Sept. 18.

ABC News has asked the Harris campaign if Walz will also accept the Sept. 18 debate.

"The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already," Vance said.