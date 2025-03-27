Debate between state reps. over Tennessee gun laws nearly turns physical | Video

Democrat Justin Pearson was proposing a bill at the Tennessee state capitol to reinstate gun-carry permits after he says his brother died by suicide using a gun.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A debate over gun restrictions at the local level nearly led to a brawl between two politicians.

Democrat state Rep. Justin Pearson was proposing a bill to re-instate gun-carry permits in Tennessee, just weeks after he says his brother died by suicide using a gun.

"I appreciate the conversation and discussion because that's what democracy requires, our participation, our questions, our conversation and our discussion, not just the end of debate because you don't want to hear something," Pearson said.

Moments later, Republican state Rep. Andrew Farmer responded.

"I know every member in this committee's been here this year working. I know you may have some things going on, but you have not. So, I don't think it's fair for you to come in front of this committee and lecture us on hard work," Farmer said.

"It is a pathetic excuse for you to not answer the question of why we are doing nothing about the gun violence epidemic, then to personally attack me," Pearson said.

Eventually, his microphone was cut off, but he kept yelling at Farmer.

After order was restored, Republicans rejected Pearson's bill.

Then, he walked up to Farmer. Pearson was seen on video getting in Farmer's personal space.

Pearson was physically restrained, and left the meeting.

"I never thought I would have to defend grieving my brother in a General Assembly subcommittee," he said.

Farmer said Pearson was trying to "attack and demean his colleagues and then attempted to confront me physically."

The two have a history. Farmer supported expelling Pearson in 2023 for leading a protest on the House floor.