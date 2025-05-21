WCPSS moves new cell phone policy forward but seeking changes

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County School Board voted to approve the first reading of a proposed policy limiting the use of cell phones in schools, but with some caveats. Board members say the end goal to is have a cell phone policy in place and ready go by the time students go back in the fall, and voted to move the process along, but want changes made before voting on a second reading.

After months of debating and creating the proposal, the latest plan including phones, tablets and smartwatches would require phones to be put away in a backpack or locker and silenced, not in pockets.

And smartwatches would have to be in airplane mode.

But with those new edits, board members had a lot of questions, specifically the part about enforcement and allowing phones to be confiscated. They worry that could create even more tension in the classroom and even open the door for legal issues if a phone got damaged.

"And if the policy requires the physical taking of a phone potentially at any of these grade levels I think you invite the potential the real potential for more conflict and more disruption," said board chair Chris Heagarty.

They also wanted to see a policy tailored towards grade levels.

"High school looks much different than elementary and middle school and so I would hope that as we move forward with this policy that we can kind of differentiate what those would look like," said board member Tyler Swanson.

They also debated if phones could be covered in class. High end pouches like ones used at concerts would be too expensive but they said smaller ones like a calculator case might be doable.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor estimated it would cost the district $150,000 for every student to have a pouch to cover their phone if supplied by the district.

After approving the initial plan, they will now go back to a work session before drafting edits to the proposal, and a final vote in time for a policy to be in place in time for the 2025-26 school year.