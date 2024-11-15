Teen becomes youngest person to pass California bar exam, beating out older brother

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. -- A California law clerk has made history by surpassing her older brother as the youngest person to ever pass the state bar exam.

Sophia Park, 17, broke the record set by her older brother, Peter, just last year.

Peter was 17 years and 11 months old when he passed the exam, while Sophia was 17 years and 8 months old.

"Sophia's amazing accomplishments speak for themselves, and we could not be prouder as an office family," said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward. "It really is quite remarkable the success we have had with our law students, interns and law clerks attaining their professional dreams. The dividends for our office have been immense, and we are excited to be part of Sophia and Peter's continued success."

Sophia, just like her brother, started law school at the age of 13 in 2020 while attending Oxford Academy in Cypress, Calif.

She graduated from high school early in 2022 and then graduated from Northwestern California University School of Law this year.

Sophia is expected to be sworn in as a licensed attorney in March of 2025 after turning 18. She plans to join the Tulare County District Attorney's Office alongside her brother.