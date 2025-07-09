NC neighbors use makeshift bridge after tropical storm destroys only road out: 'This is the worst'

The storm wiped out at least eight roads in the county, according to the NCDOT, which made them impassable.

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Homeowners on a dead-end portion of Gilmore Road were left stranded after Tropical Depression Chantal brought heavy rain to Chatham County on Sunday evening.

"I have lived here for 51 years on this road, and during that time, I've seen it overflow three times. And this is the worst," said resident Rick Johnson. "Construction crews jumped on this real quickly. They were in here yesterday morning before lunchtime. Starting work on it. They stayed here during the night, working on it. They're saying by this evening we might be able to go in and out."

Johnson's prayers were seemingly answered. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the road was fully repaired thanks to the work of Smith Construction, LLC.

Prior to the road's completion, many neighbors used a makeshift bridge, constructed with a ladder and a wooden plank that spanned across a small creek to get to and from their vehicles that were parked on the opposite side of the washed-out culvert.

"There's no way to drive out of here. We just came down the ravine here, and someone had set up a ladder with a plank where we could cross the water around the damage in the road and then go on the other side and walk home from there, which is probably about a quarter mile," said Jackie Mills. She and her husband drove back home from New York on Sunday evening to find the road wiped out before their home.

Meanwhile, the Schwoerke family is glad access to their home is now restored. Maddie Schwoerke and her husband, Wyatt, both worked the night shift Sunday into Monday and came back to their neighborhood to find it inaccessible.

The couple, who are also expecting their first child in October, had to walk three miles to get home. Some of which was through the woods.

"Because at first they didn't have that little manmade bridge down there for us to cross," said Maddie. "I got bit on my toes. My toe's a little infected."

They plan to name their soon-to-be-born son Wyatt.

Amazon truck washed off road during flooding in Chatham County

An Amazon delivery truck washed off a road Sunday night during downpours from Chantal in Chatham County. A spokesperson told ABC11 on Monday, the driver was able to get out safely.

