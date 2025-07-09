How to help following disastrous flooding in central NC from Tropical Storm Chantal

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Organizations across the state are opening up their hearts and spaces to help those across central North Carolina and beyond who are impacted by Tropical Storm Chantal.
The need is great, widespread and includes everything from food to baby items to cleanup help. The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center is leading the efforts.
Here are ways you can help your neighbors in the Triangle and beyond by donating supplies or by volunteering.
What to donate
Food Items
- Non-perishable canned food: soups, stew, chili, Chef Boyardee, canned tuna, pork, beef or chicken, canned fruit, beans or vegetables
- Energy Bars or Protein bars
- Baby food and formula, diapers and wipes
- Hygiene products such as toothpaste and toothbrush, shower and bath items, hand sanitizer, feminine products
- Cleaning supplies: paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, disinfectant spray and cleaner, bleach
Non-Food Items
- Flashlights and batteries
Drop Off Sites
Apex
Apex Hope Community Church: Apex Campus 2080 E Williams St, Apex. During weekday business hours and Sunday services. If you need to call: 919-629-6500.
Durham
- Day One Relief Warehouse: Located at 809 Ramseur St.
- Perfect Lovers: Located at 2823 N Roxboro St. If you need to call them, the number is: 919-907-8948
Raleigh
- Raleigh Hope Community Church is accepting donations at their Raleigh Campus, located at 821 Buck Jones Road; during weekday business hours and Sunday services. If you need to call, you can reach them at: 919-532-0620.
Fuquay-Varina
- Fuquay-Varina Hope Community Church is accepting donations during their Sunday services only at the FV Campus at Herbert Akins Road Middle School, located at 2275 Herbert Akins Road, Fuquay-Varina.
- Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church is accepting donations at 301 N Woodrow St, during business hours and at The Mill located at 146 S Main St. in Fuquay-Varina. Phone: 919-552-4644
- Original Strength Institute is also accepting donations at 212 South Main St. in Fuquay Varina, during business hours.
Cary
Northwest Cary Hope Community Church is accepting donations, during Sunday services only, at their NW Cary Campus, which is at Panther Creek High School on 6770 McCrimmon Pkwy.
Garner
- Garner Hope Community Church: Garner Campus Garner Magnet High School 2101 Spring Drive. Donations are being accepted only during Sunday services.
- First Baptist Garner located at 601 St. Mary's St. in Garner. Donations being accepted on Tue, Wed, Fri: 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. On Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to Noon. If you need to call, you can reach them at: 919-772-1772
Saxapahaw
- Saxapahaw Flood Recovery: Donations are accepted at Cup 22 cafe at 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road in Graham; After-hours drop off is outside the Haw River Ballroom next door. Items needed include protective gear, equipment like generators and fans, bottled water, and walkie-talkies
- Saxapahaw-Cup 22 Coffee House-1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Graham
Guilford County
- Pleasant Garden Family Practice located at 1500 Neelley Rd. in Pleasant Garden
- Pleasant Garden Drug Store located at 4822 Pleasant Garden Rd. in Pleasant Garden
Forsyth County
- Howlin' at the Moon Bakery is accepting donations at 1151 Canal Dr. in Winston-Salem.
- Hidden Creek Farm located at 482 Rainbow Rd. in Advance
Additional sites could be added; please check back
How to Volunteer
Volunteers are needed to help with cleanup and aid distribution. Here's how to find a volunteer opportunity.
NC Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster: Visit ncvoad.org/volunteer for opportunities
Triangle Mutual Aid: Visit instagram.com/triangle.mutual.aid for opportunities
Day One Relief: Visit facebook.com/DayOneRelief for opportunities
Saxapahaw Forward: Visit instagram.com/saxfwd for opportunities
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.