Orange County resource center aims to help flooding victims: 'Hoping to bounce back'

"We're hoping to bounce back and get it up again."

"We're hoping to bounce back and get it up again."

"We're hoping to bounce back and get it up again."

"We're hoping to bounce back and get it up again."

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most of the Eastgate Shopping Center is still blocked off as restaurants like Twisted Noodle say they are completely gutted. The debris is left in the dumpsters outside, and they're still trying to figure out the next steps.

Owner Jay Punsak is trying to take things one day at a time, but it's hard.

"I have multiple meltdowns, it's just hard to see your baby basically just gone within a day," he said.

His Chapel Hill restaurant, Twisted Noodle, was completely flooded by Chantal. Since it's on a flood plain, he's one of the lucky ones with flood insurance, but even that may not be enough to keep things afloat.

"Insurance still wouldn't cover everything. Like, it's still not like whatever the number they expect the repair cost to rebuild, it is going to be like two to three times," Punsak said. His rent alone is $12,000 per month.

It's why he decided to visit the recovery center set up by Orange County, a one-stop shop for insurance help, damage assistance, housing, and getting people the resources they need.

Orange County EMS said they got at least 50 people coming in to report damage, and even more when you count people passing along resources for neighbors.

RELATED Business in Chapel Hill continues cleanup days after flooding closes restaurant

"I think right now we're just trying to make sure that everyone stays healthy and has a place to stay. And once, I guess settle and we get more information about the extent of the damage, I think it's when we can really start asking what sort of resources we really need for our community."

The State Department of Insurance was also on hand to try and help people get financial help.

The department said almost everyone they spoke to in Chapel Hill and Carrboro didn't have flood insurance, and some are facing a long road ahead.

"Some had two and three feet of water in their homes, total flooding of their automobiles. So it's been the whole gamut. We just sat down with a business owner that lost all of his business, everything," said Mike LaBrose, regional director of the NC Insurance Department.

But the department says, similar to Helene, the community is coming together to help each other out.

"We're hoping to bounce back and get it up again," Punsak said.