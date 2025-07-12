Business in Chapel Hill continues cleanup days after flooding closes restaurant

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- In Chapel Hill, the shopping complex Eastgate Crossing remains closed.

ABC11 met with second generation owner of Twisted Noodles, Phon Punsak, who said he was speechless.

"I mean, I have no words to say. You know, I just broke down," Punsak said.

He said he worked with friends and family to clear the restaurant after the storm, and said flood waters reached five feet high and left behind mud and debris.

Punsak told ABC11 his entire staff is out of work for the foreseeable future.

"You have like special insurance for that which is the flood insurance. Luckily, our landlord required us to have it, but I do have it. But it only covers a certain amount. It won't cover everything like, you know, employee salary and other, like the building structure and all that stuff," he said.

Evidence of the storm was also seen in the Airport Gardens neighborhood. The town says 37 units were damaged, displacing 103 people.

Mayor Jess Anderson sent an email to residents saying "our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted" and asked people to be patient as clean up efforts continue.

Punsak said his concerns are adding up, like the looming cost of rent, rising cost of tariffs on imported goods, and the process to reopen.

"I say months because you know, to do things we have to get permit and it takes weeks to get just a permit to get things done," he said.

The Town of Chapel Hill's Recovery Assistance Center will be open on Saturday from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Drakeford Library Complex in Carrboro.