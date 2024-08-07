Charleston 'eerie' as businesses stay closed during curfew

Downtown Charleston was virtually a ghost town as a curfew remained in place for the historic South Carolina city.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTVD) -- A drive through the streets of Charleston on Tuesday night was eerie.

Sandbags were out and there were only a few people out and about as Tropical Storm Debby left its mark on the city.

One of them was Elizabeth Glanden, a Charleston resident of 20 years

"It's weird and great," she said. "For terrible reasons obviously, but it's a strange, strange thing."

She lives in a flood plain and ABC11 met her as she was walking down an empty King Street to get her car, which she had moved to higher ground.

"You can lose a car or that random trifecta of high tide, lots of rain and super rain can mess you up," she said. "I take no chances. Sometimes it's a little much but I'm not playing."

This is the reason the heart of the Lowcountry is empty.

Our cameras found Charleston Police officers checking IDs car by car, making sure only the people who live and need to work on the peninsula could get in.

A curfew remained in effect as of late Tuesday and officials want to prevent first responders from being in harm's way.

"It was good yesterday and everything was open just fine," said Josh Bartnicki, who just moved to Charleston from Massachusetts a month ago. "I got my ginger ale though. The gas station was open, so life is good."

Life was also great for those next door at Santi's Mexican Restaurant. It was the only place in the city we found open other than gas stations.

"Best place to be right now," said Matt Salzman. "Hurricane happens and you go and get some beers."

The Bognis could use a cold one after their day. They just moved their daughter in for her junior year at College of Charleston.

"It's a bit of a crazy mess out there," said Kelly Bogni.

Bars and restaurants can technically be open but officials were asking people not to travel unless it was an emergency, and to stay home until the curfew is lifted.

The police department said its top priority is "preventing injury and loss of life."