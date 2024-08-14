Charlotte baby girl heads home with a new heart

It's a heartwarming homecoming for a little girl in Charlotte who was diagnosed with heart failure when she was just a few months old.

It's a heartwarming homecoming for a little girl in Charlotte who was diagnosed with heart failure when she was just a few months old.

It's a heartwarming homecoming for a little girl in Charlotte who was diagnosed with heart failure when she was just a few months old.

It's a heartwarming homecoming for a little girl in Charlotte who was diagnosed with heart failure when she was just a few months old.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a heartwarming homecoming for a little girl in Charlotte who was diagnosed with heart failure when she was just a few months old.

Dallas, or as her family calls her, Dally, was born around Christmas but six weeks later, she was back in the hospital and needed a heart transplant.

"Kids her age can have a mortality of around, you know, 10 to 20%, sometimes as high as 30%," said a staffer at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital. "We have sort of bridged some of that wait time by using mechanical support."

That support was an artificial heart.

It was implanted in Dally to keep her alive while she waited for a human heart from a donor.

Last month, 8-month-old Dally got her heart transplant.

Monday, she finally got to go home and see her brother for only the third time.

Information from ABC affiliate WSOC.

