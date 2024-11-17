Charlotte Hornets deliver Thanksgiving meal kits to 1,000 families in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charlotte Hornets players and coaching staff delivered thousands of meal kits to families as part of its 14th annual initiative Cornucopia.

The team partnered with Food Lion and the Official Hunger Relief Partner of the Charlotte Hornets for the annual event.

Hornets players, including LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller, and staff arrived at a local elementary school by buses to help distribute Thanksgiving meal kits to local families in need.

"For us, it's about uplifting and supporting Charlotte," said Shelly Cayette-Weston, Hornets Sports & Entertainment president of Business Operations told ABC11 affiliate WSOC. "That's really what, as an organization, the Hornets, what we're all about."

The meal kits served during the event contained enough food to serve a family of four.