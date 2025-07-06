Charlotte police officer shot in the leg responding to domestic dispute; suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte police officer was shot in the leg Sunday morning in uptown.

ABC affiliate WSOC reported that around 6 a.m., the officer responded to a domestic dispute outside apartments at Graham and 10th streets.

One of the people involved in the altercation shot the officer in the leg. Additional officers arrived at the scene and apprehended the suspect, who had attempted run away.

The suspect's identity has not been disclosed.

The injured officer underwent surgery and is expected to recover, as confirmed by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to WSOC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.