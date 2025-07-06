24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Charlotte police officer shot in the leg responding to domestic dispute; suspect in custody

WTVD logo
Sunday, July 6, 2025 1:52PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte police officer was shot in the leg Sunday morning in uptown.

ABC affiliate WSOC reported that around 6 a.m., the officer responded to a domestic dispute outside apartments at Graham and 10th streets.

One of the people involved in the altercation shot the officer in the leg. Additional officers arrived at the scene and apprehended the suspect, who had attempted run away.

More officers arrived on the scene and apprehended the suspect, who had been running away.

The suspect's identity has not been disclosed.

The injured officer underwent surgery and is expected to recover, as confirmed by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to WSOC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW