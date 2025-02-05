Officer's vehicle lands on top of chase suspect's overturned car in Texas

A chase ended with a Harris County Pct. 3 vehicle on top of the suspect's car, causing major delays on I-10 in east Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A brief chase ended in a dramatic crash that caused major delays in Texas.

ABC Houston affiliate KTRK captured video of a Harris County Pct. 3 Constable's vehicle on top of an upside-down vehicle in a ditch off the East Freeway frontage road near Monmouth Street.

Pct. 3 told KTRK the chase started in Baytown as officers tried to apprehend a woman with several felony warrants, including aggravated assault.

A brief chase ensued along the freeway, where she allegedly hit several vehicles and ended up in the ditch.

No major injuries have been reported, and the woman is in custody.

The frontage road was shut down, causing backups that stretch for several miles.

