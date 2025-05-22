Suspect in custody after being shot by deputy in Chatham County standoff that lasted 9 hours

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect is in custody after being shot by a deputy in a hours-long standoff that took place in Chatham County.

The standoff started around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday when deputies responded to a home on Lambert Chapel Road to serve an involuntary commitment order at the request of a family.

While deputies were speaking with the family, a man started firing from a trailer on the property.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the man then started to shoot directly at deputies, according to Chatham County Sheriff's Office. The deputy then returned fire.

Over several more hours, the man kept shooting from inside the trailer, with hundreds of rounds being spent.

The standoff ended after nine hours when a second Chatham County deputy shot back at the suspect who was hit and taken to the hospital.

He was taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill for treatment.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

No one else was injured in the standoff.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting the investigation, which is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting.

