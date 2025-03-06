Couple found shot, killed at RV Park in Chatham County

MONCURE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A couple was found dead in their Chatham County home on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called for a well-being check at Dickens RV Park at 2501 Corinth Road just before 7:30 a.m. after a family member reported that they had not heard from the residents in several days.

When deputies arrived they found Randy Lee Smith, 64, and Linda Christine Smith, 63, of Mncure dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggested the incident was domestic, and there was no threat to the community.