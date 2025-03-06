Student found with gun during unrelated search for missing child at Durham's Jordan High School

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jordan High School was on a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon after the Orange County Sheriff's Office requested assistance finding a missing juvenile on the Jordan campus.

The school was placed on secure status while efforts were made to find the missing child.

While that search was ongoing, officials got a tip that a student may have a gun on campus. That prompted a lockdown.

The reported missing juvenile was found with three other children at a nearby park. One of those four did have a gun.

The lockdown was soon lifted.

The missing juvenile was turned over to Orange County authorities. The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it does not believe the two incidents were connected.

The incident remains under investigation.

Normal operations have resumed at Jordan, a Durham Public Schools spokesperson said.

