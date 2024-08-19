Monday DNC speaker schedule released, as Dems look toward future with Kamala Harris

Governor JB Pritzker and other special guests rallied the Illinois delegation at a breakfast meeting.

CHICAGO -- The Democratic National Convention officially got underway Monday.

The opening day of the convention is one where Democrats are clearly excited, as they gather together, focused on the task ahead, working to help Kamala Harris become the next president of the United States.

Later Monday afternoon, the delegates will gather at the United Center for a rousing series of speeches, including from President Joe Biden, as they look to the future.

Monday's theme is "For the People."

Delegates are also set to vote on the 2024 Democratic party platform Monday evening.

The full program was released Monday afternoon.

Chicago DNC 2024: Live updates on street closures, security, parking, protests and more

The proceedings will be co-chaired by Peggy Flanagan, lieutenant governor of Minnesota. Later primetime programming will be hosted by Tony Goldwyn.

Those involved in Monday's programming will speak from 5:15 to 10:15 p.m. CT in the following order:

Call to Order: Minyon Moore, chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Jaime R. Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Confirmatory and ceremonial vote for the vice presidential nominee - Minyon Moore

Welcome remarks: Peggy Flanagan

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood

Rich Logis: former Donald Trump voter

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia

Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Brent Booker, general president of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA)

Kenneth W. Cooper, international president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)

Claude Cummings Jr., president of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)

Elizabeth H. Shuler, president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)

"Project 2025-Chapter One: Introduction": Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow

Gina M. Raimondo, United States secretary of commerce

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Shawn Fain, president of the United Automobile Workers

U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

Hillary Rodham Clinton, former United States secretary of state

U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng

Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas; Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana; Hadley Duvall, Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Georgia senator

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons

First Lady Jill Biden

Ashley Biden

President Joe Biden

For Democrats, Monday will be a chance to honor Biden, as he passes the torch to Harris.

Earlier in the day, meetings were held at McCormick Place, including the following: