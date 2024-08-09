Dead woman found entangled in O'Hare baggage area was from North Carolina, officials say

The Chicago O'Hare Airport death happened on Thursday morning. The woman who died was Virginia Christine Vinton of Waxhaw, North Carolina.

CHICAGO -- A woman who died at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Thursday morning has been identified, officials said.

It happened early Thursday morning at the Terminal 5 baggage area. Chicago Fire Department said a woman got tangled in the conveyer belt system used to move baggage. She died at the scene.

The woman has been identified as 57-year-old Virginia Christine Vinton of Waxhaw, North Carolina, a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday.

Chicago police said Vinton, who did not work at the airport, was seen on video going into a restricted area that was unoccupied around 2:30 a.m. Her body was found hours later.

Police confirmed Vinton was apparently at the airport overnight, but it remains a mystery why she snuck into the employees-only area.

Authorities said the area where the incident happened is restricted to employee access, and while considered secure, it is not considered a high security area. It is filled with conveyor belts bringing luggage to and from airplanes in the international terminal, which also go through customs inspection.

Police have not said whether they have been able to track Vinton's activities between 2:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Vinton's death is being investigated. Further information was not immediately available.