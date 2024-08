Child critically injured after being struck by car in Zebulon

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1-year-old was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a car.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the Ridgecrest Drive area of Zebulon about 12:30 p.m.

The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is at the scene working to gather more information. Check back for updates.