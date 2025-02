Child hospitalized after getting shot in Robeson County

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was shot and injured over the weekend in Robeson County.

It happened Sunday afternoon just outside of Pembroke.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim's family said the child was airlifted to the hospital.

No word on any arrests. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said more information will be released later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.