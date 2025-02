Child shot and killed by another child in Henderson

The circumstances around the shooting have not been released.

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was shot and killed by another child Friday in Henderson.

The ages of the children have not been released.

It happened at 9:30 a.m. inside a home on Gary Street. According to Henderson Police Department, one child got access to an unsecured gun and fired it at the other child.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene to show police tape blocking off a home and a portion of the road.