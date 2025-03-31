Former chorus teacher arrested in alleged sex crime against student on campus in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former chorus teacher for West Johnston High School is facing two counts of indecent liberties with a student after being accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), 38-year-old Joshua David Johnson, of Benson was arrested as a result of the investigation. According to documents, the alleged crime happened on the school's campus.

The sheriff's office said it was made aware of the assault on March 27, although warrants indicate the alleged assault happened March 24 on school property.

Additionally, investigators with JCSO said the student provided authorities with what they described as a "detailed disclosure" of the alleged sex acts.

A spokesperson for Johnston County Schools said Johnson is no longer an employee, and the school system had no further comment.

Johnson is being held at the Johnston County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.