Day after Duke eliminated, baseball coach leaves for Virginia job

Duke coach Chris Pollard reflects on his time in Durham as he jumps ship to Virginia.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One day after Duke's baseball team fell one game short of a College World Series appearance, the Blue Devils coach left for another job in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The University of Virginia announced Tuesday that Chris Pollard had been hired as the new baseball coach, the 16th coach in program history.

Pollard, who grew up in Virginia and attended high school in Lynchburg, spent the past 13 seasons at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to a 420-296 record, seven NCAA tournament berths, four Super Regional appearances and two ACC Baseball Tournament championships. His 420 wins are the most by a head coach in Duke baseball history.

Pollard's Blue Devils lost Game 3 of the Durham Super Regional 5-4 to Murray State on Monday night, ending the year just short of a CWS bid.

"I'm devastated for our club," Pollard said Monday night after Duke's elimination. "I'm just really disappointed and just haven't gotten that last win."

At Duke, Pollard coached 46 Major League Baseball Draft picks, 28 All-ACC selections, nine Freshman All-Americans and seven All-Americans.

In his final two seasons in Durham, Pollard led the Blue Devils to back-to-back 40-win seasons for the first time in program history.

"Coach Pollard's impact over the past 13 years has been nothing short of transformational," Duke Vice President and King-Compton Families Director of Athletics Nina King wrote on social media. "He built a championship-caliber program grounded in integrity, resilience and the development of outstanding student-athletes. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and the legacy he leaves behind."

Now, Virginia hopes Pollard can get the Cavaliers that "last win."

Virginia will be Pollard's fourth head coaching position in college. During his 26 seasons, he has a career record of 806-614-3. He previously coached at Pfeiffer and Appalachian State, leading the Mountaineers to the NCAA tournament in 2012.