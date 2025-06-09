Duke in a must win game against Murray State to advance to College World Series

DURAHAM, N.C. -- The Duke Blue Devils baseball team is in a must-win situation going into Monday night's game at home against the Murray State Racers. This comes after the Racers pounded Duke for a 19-9 win on Sunday.

If the Blue Devils win, they're headed to the College World Series (CWS) for the first time since 1961. Murray State has never made it there.

The Durham Super Regional is being played at Duke's Jack Coombs Field, which was built 94 years ago and is holding its first postseason playoff games. Game Two attendance was 2,689, three less than the record crowd that attended the opener.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

Where to Watch:

It airs live on ESPN and ESPN+

Sunday Highlights

Four players scored three times and two scored twice as the Racers (43-15) scored 10-plus runs for the seventh time in 11 games. Jonathan Hogart, Carson Garner, Dan Tauken and Connor Cunningham had home runs

Murray State took a 10-3 lead with a five-run fourth inning. The Blue Devils (40-20) got back in the game with five runs in the sixth, but a nine-run seventh broke it open for the Racers.

Decker had a two-run single, Vierling a two-run double and Tauken and Cunningham homered in the seventh.

AJ Gracia and Ben Miller had back-to-back solo home runs in the first for Duke and Wallace Clark added another in the third. Ben Rounds had a two-run double in the sixth and Macon Winslow capped the rally with a two-run homer. Rounds added a solo shot in the eighth.

Isaac Silva (8-2) went 5 1/3 innings, giving up six runs for Murray State and Graham Kelham gave up a hit and a run over the final three innings for his seventh save.

Kyle Johnson (4-4) took the loss after giving up six runs in the first three innings.