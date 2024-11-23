2024 Raleigh Christmas Parade signals start of holiday season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2024 Raleigh Christmas Parade was a success! This year marked the 80th rendition of the holiday tradition.

The parade began with a special holiday performance by country music artist George Birge.

After that the bands, dancers, animals, giant balloons followed.

Santa himself closed out the parade as only he can.

Parade Info

The parade started on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street. It proceeded down to the State Capitol and turned right onto Salisbury Street and then made a couple quick turns around the State Capitol -- left onto Morgan Street, right onto Fayetteville Street. The parade then continued down Fayetteville Street until Lenoir Street.

This year's parade marks the return of motorized vehicles after none were allowed in 2023.

The decision to not have vehicles in 2023 came a year after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was tragically killed by a truck pulling a float in the parade.

Weather Forecast

The weather felt a lot like Christmas for the parade. The sun was out and temperatures were on the colder side. That was a stark departure from last year which was one of the warmest parade days in over a decade.

Temperatures were in the upper 40s to start the parade and in the mid 50s for the end of the parade.