Wake County Schools considers ending policy of laptops to all students

Wake County school leaders are considering ending the practice of providing Chromebooks to all students, citing costs and security concerns.

Wake County school leaders are considering ending the practice of providing Chromebooks to all students, citing costs and security concerns.

Wake County school leaders are considering ending the practice of providing Chromebooks to all students, citing costs and security concerns.

Wake County school leaders are considering ending the practice of providing Chromebooks to all students, citing costs and security concerns.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) is considering moving away from a pandemic-era plan that provided all students with laptop computers.

During a Facilities and Operations Committee meeting this week, school board members and Superintendent, Dr. Robert Taylor, discussed the school district's digital footprint, how much technology access should be granted to students and the costs associated with that access.

One of those items up for consideration is the Chromebook. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the district launched a student device program where every student received a device to use at home and school. Student-issued laptops are now at the center of the technology conversation, with the district paying for replacement units, software updates, and other necessary upkeep.

ALSO SEE | WCPSS unveils new 'mobile command vehicle' for emergency response at schools

Taylor said that with 160,000 students in the district, it's a hefty cost that the district cannot afford.

"It has been very complicated over the last five years, since that pandemic, before that. I think we could reasonably understand what we needed to do, but the pandemic has, has us thinking differently. And I know we need to move back away from that," said Taylor during the committee meeting on Tuesday.

ALSO SEE | Educators in Wake County push for no-cuts to budget, stage walk-in at high school

A district representative said that for the upcoming school year, Wake County Schools will continue with its current 1:1 student device model.

In a statement, the district representative explained how they are working on developing a comprehensive long-term device plan.

"As part of this planning process, we will carefully evaluate all viable options to ensure they align with our educational goals, operational needs, and budgetary considerations," the district said. "The insights gained will help guide our decision-making for the 2026-2027 school year and beyond, ensuring a sustainable and effective approach to student instructional technology access moving forward."