WCPSS educators push for no-cuts budget, stage walk-in at Enloe Magnet HS

The county budget proposal allocates $5 million less than the superintendent's recommended funding for the district.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County educators are urging leaders to not make cuts in their budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

They made their voices heard Tuesday morning by staging a walk-in at Enloe Magnet High School.

County Manager David Ellis presented a $2.1 billion budget proposal to the Board of Commissioners Monday night. In that proposal, there is $35 million additional funding for Wake County schools.

However, the number is $5 million less than what the superintendent recommended in his budget proposal.

NCAE for Wake County said the lower funding would eliminate staff positions, benefits coverage and further delay overdue maintenance to school facilities.

With Tuesday's walk-in, educators are urging the school board to adopt a no-cuts budget, and for commissioners to fully fund the district's needs when they meet Tuesday to finalize the budget.

"We've attended every single budget hearing and had at least a dozen or so people speaking for a no-cuts budget," Christina Cole, the president of Wake County's NCAE, said.

She added, "We've been at every school board meeting since the proposal came in March, and our message has been the same."

