Wake County's $2.1 billion fiscal year 2026 budget proposal includes property tax increase

RALEIGH, N.C (WTVD) -- Monday night, Wake County manager David Ellis presented his budget proposal to county commissioners. The budget is for the 2026 fiscal year, which begins on June 1, 2025.

In the proposal, Ellis recommends that the county needs $2.1 billion. The recommended budget includes a property tax increase for the voter-approved library bond, a news release states. The proposed budget also includes investments in staffing, infrastructure for public safety and addresses state mandates and impact of growth in Wake County, according to a news release.

Wake County Manager David Ellis. said this about the budget amount: "Despite this uncertain economic climate, this budget is fiscally sustainable and ensures our residents' most critical needs are met. I've recommended investments that will advance the goals in the County's strategic plan and address the results of our recent community survey - both of which serve as key guides for the work we do."

Ellis says the County will use natural revenue growth to cover all other budget expansion.

Budget Breakdown

Library Bond: The library bond will require a 0.25-cent property tax increase. The $142 million bond will enable the County to build five new libraries and expand or renovate nine other library buildings over the next seven years, increasing accessibility and improving service delivery.

Fire Tax District: The Wake County Fire Tax District funds fire services in the unincorporated areas of the county and the Town of Wendell. Many firehouses in these areas were built in the 1970s and 1980s for volunteer fire departments, the county says. In addition, the County plans to replace 10 aging stations over the next 10 years at a cost of more than $60 million.

To fund these expenses, the budget proposes approving the Fire Commission's request to increase the fire tax by 1.5 cents to 12.25 cents per $100 of property value for households in the unincorporated areas and Wendell.

Wake Schools: The budget recommends a $1.15 billion investment, or 53% of the budget, in education and facilities. This includes operating funds of $737.6 million for the Wake County Public School System, $133.8 million for Wake Tech, and $8.2 million for Pre-K programs for income-eligible 3- and 4-year-olds.

First Responders: Adding 15 new paramedics and 10 emergency medical technicians to Wake County EMS to provide timely and appropriate emergency medical care to our residents.

Continuum of Care: Adding nine positions to the agency, which Wake County now leads. The agency helps make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring in our community.

Legal Help: Funding for the first time for two legal assistants in the Wake County District Attorney's Office and one social worker in the Wake County Public Defender's Office to address a growing workload and help move cases through the justice system more efficiently.

Board of Elections: Adding six new positions to the Wake County Board of Elections in response to Senate Bill 382, which is now law and requires ballots to be counted within shorter timeframes than in the past.

See a copy of the full budget here.

Next Steps

Taxpayers can share their thoughts on the budget proposal by filling out an online form and submitting it to the County. The online public comment period will remain open until May 21.

There are two work sessions on May 12 and 22.

There will be two public hearings on May 19 and 20.

The budget is scheduled for a vote on June 2.