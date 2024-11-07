Rolesville getting first library after $142 million bond passes

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rolesville is one of Wake County's fastest-growing communities. The latest Census data shows the population more than tripled since 2010. It's the only municipality in Wake that does not have a library, but one is coming thanks to the $142 million library bond.

About 56% of Wake County voters signed off on the referendum.

Rolesville resident Kelly Stalling runs a daycare center and has children of her own. She has to drive to a neighboring town whenever she or her children want to check out a book.

"Everybody should have a library. I love to read. I read all the time," said Stalling.

"This library is not just a desire for the Town; it's a necessity for our residents," said Rolesville Mayor Ronnie Currin.

The bond means property taxes will go up.

For a home that's valued at $462,000, an additional $11.50 will be added every year.

Multiple people told ABC11 they voted down the measure because they didn't want their taxes to go up.

Residents in two other communities shot down referendums.

Cary did not get enough votes to pass a Parks and Recreation plan, which would have funded $590 million worth of projects and programs, Nearly 55% voted against it.

Zebulon was looking for taxpayers to sign off on a streets and sidewalk improvement plan. More than 54% of residents rejected that proposal.

Wake County said its bond will benefit everyone. Several projects are planned during the next seven years.

New libraries are going to be built in Rolesville and the Friendship area of Apex.

Athens Drive Library will be replaced and other ones will be renovated.

"We have a lot of people that come into the libraries and so they really get used heavily, and we want to make sure that we're keeping them accessible and beautiful," said Wake County Deputy Library Director Katrina Vernon.

Wake County can start accessing the money in July.

As far as the Rolesville project, the County said construction could start a year and a half from now at the earliest.