Triangle residents share thoughts on potential $142 million bond for Wake County libraries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County voters will decide in November on a $142 million library bond. However, it does come with a cost.

"It's definitely important for the community, especially the children and folks like myself. But the computer broke down today. I'm here, but it's pretty great. And the people customer service in here is fantastic. It's great," said resident Felix Padilla at Green Road Branch Library.

If approved by voters, the bond will fund various library capital projects starting in 2026, such as adding new libraries to Rolesville and Apex, replace, expand, or renovate certain existing libraries.

"It would just be really nice that to have them to allow them to have more and more space. I think for activities, I think they're trying to do a really good job of putting on activities for children and they could use some more space for that," said Amanda Fedorowicz.

There was feedback at the latest Board of Commissioners meeting, and residents shared passionate comments about the Athens Drive library and Southeast library.

"I have two 'asks' for today. One: when the county is considering...the future of Athens Drive, consider walkability and access to transit. My second is that the new library be adjacent or maximum a mile and half away from it's current location, "said Hannah.

While many are onboard with improvements, Wake County anticipates a $2.50 tax increase per year would be needed.

"It's great, everything in this area is growing," said Padilla.

According to Wake County, the last bond referendum held for library was in October 2007 to fund $45 million in renovations, it passed with 70% voter approval.