Voters in Wake County to decide on $142 million library bond referendum in the November election

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Taxpayers in Wake County will get to voice via vote whether or not they want to see $142 million spent on building new libraries and renovating older ones.
After hearing from community members during Monday's meeting, county commissioners adopted the resolution to put the bond referendum on the ballot. Taxpayers will get to vote on the bond in the November 2024 election.
According to county leaders, the bond referendum will address the need for top-notch library services across Wake County. This includes funding for various library capital projects beginning in fiscal year 2026 and supports a component of Wake County's Strategic Plan, specifically supporting the goal to ensure high-quality education-based facilities, including libraries, by 2029, the county says.
Wake County leaders say they want to decrease the time it takes for people to access their neighborhood library. The list of projects below from the county and how they would like to use the bond money.
The board says it will continue to consider options to address needs including digital equity concerns and providing more library services to underserved populations across the county.
The county says these projects will focus on aging facilities, system replacements, furniture and other upgrades.
Wake County leaders anticipate a $2.50 tax increase (per $100,000 of assessed valuation) would be necessary in fiscal year 2026 if the bond is approved by voters. Staff would need to reassess and confirm the appropriate tax increase in early 2025 as part of the fiscal year 2026 budget process. It would go into effect July 1, 2025.
Wake County last held a bond referendum for libraries in October 2007 to fund $45 million in renovations, replacements and expansions. This referendum passed with 70% voter approval.