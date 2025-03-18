Disabled veteran escorted out of heated town hall in Asheville shares his side: 'No regrets'

Things got heated last week during a town hall meeting with Congressman Chuck Edwards.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was escorted out of a town hall meeting last week after he got into a shouting match with a North Carolina congressman says he has no regrets.

The 54-year-old disabled veteran, Jay Carey, is angry with Congressman Chuck Edwards over his support for the Trump Administration.

"I was seeing red," he told ABC affiliate WLOS. "I was angry, and I wasn't going to be silenced."

Job cuts have rocked the federal government, including the possibility of nearly 80,000 employees being laid off from the Department of Veterans' Affairs.

Republican Congressman Chuck Edwards was confronted by constituents about cuts across government.

Carey is also concerned about potential cuts to Medicare and social security. As a veteran, he said he feels neglected and isolated.

"I spent over 20 years fighting for this country," Carey told WLOS. "I earned those benefits as well as my fellow veterans -I watched my friends die in war, I bled for my country."

He added Edwards isn't thinking for himself on the important issues.

The congressman said he enjoyed what he described as "lively conversation" and town hall meetings are necessary.

Edwards also added he needs to ask the White House for specifics on federal agency layoffs.

Efforts to reform the department are important, a VA spokesperson said, because VA healthcare has been on the government accountability office's high-risk list for at least ten years.

CNN contributed to this report.