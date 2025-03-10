Mother charged, accused of threatening to shoot up Texas school over child's bully

HOUSTON, Texas -- A mother accused of threatening to shoot up a Texas middle school in front of students is now in custody.
Cicerly Nicole Walker, 45, is charged with making a terroristic threat to Hoffman Middle School in Aldine ISD on Jan. 30, 2025, according to court records.
Walker reportedly entered the Houston school unauthorized at about 11:23 a.m. and walked into the cafeteria.
There, she yelled allegedly at a 12-year-old girl and asked if the child had been bullying her child.
Then, officials say, Walker threatened to shoot up the school in front of numerous students.
Walker, who is a felon and not allowed to have a gun, eventually left the campus.
She was booked on Sunday, with a bond at $50,000.