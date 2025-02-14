Civil case accusing rapper Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping 13-year-old girl dismissed

A civil case accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter of sexually assaulting a then 13-year-old girl was dismissed Friday, according to a new court filing.

"The false case against JAY-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can - he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name," said Alex Spiro, attorney for Jay-Z.

Combs's legal team disparaged the lawyer who brought the case on behalf of the then-13-year-old who alleged Combs and Carter raped her at a party after the 2000 VMAs.

"Today's complete dismissal by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts," said Combs' legal team in a statement. "For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them. Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone-man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible for this false claims. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law."

The woman's lawsuit was initially filed in October -- one of a number of anonymous civil complaints filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee against Combs. The suit was amended in December to include Carter, who had denied the allegations.

The way the case was dismissed is final. The civil case will not be resurrected.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.