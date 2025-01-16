Science behind why we could see more wildfires and difficulty in fighting, containing them

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scientists say climate change has likely contributed to the unprecedented and devastating wildfires ravaging Southern California.

One factor is the increasing amount of dry vegetation. It is fueling larger and more destructive wildfires.

NC State Professor Joseph Roise says there's another issue.

Roise has extensively studied forest management and is also leads a regional fire program for 11 Southern states.

He says as the climate is warming, more hot air is heating up over the western side of America and that is causing the Santa Ana winds to be stronger than usual.

"This is the worst Santa Ana I've seen," said Roise. "It happens every year, but this one is just really spectacular."

Roise says the winds are making the wildfires difficult and dangerous for firefighters to extinguish.

"The winds can push the fire and it also blows more oxygen onto the fire," said Roise. "They get . . . hotter."

People have lost their lives. Fires have engulfed more than 40,000 acres of land, burnt thousands of structures and caused heartbreak.

One resident said, "We never imagined something like this happening, wiping out our entire community"

"Nightmares of no house and all my stuff being gone," said 3rd grader Charlotte Owens.

While our state is not facing anything near what California is dealing with right now, the North Carolina Forest Service is warning this week in Central North Carolina that fire danger is high.

The line starts within Durham, Chatham and Cumberland Counties, and then stretches near the Tennessee border.

Roise says efforts are made to manage dried vegetation, which has been an accelerant in the California wildfires.

"If you look at North Carolina, we have lots of fires. We have acres burnt, but we do a tremendous amount of prescribed fire and all through the southern states - they're doing the same thing," said Roise.

He also says because we have a lot of roads here that cut across the landscape, those roads can act as fire lines to stop a potential spread.

