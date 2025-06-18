Up-close encounter between bear, dog inside California home caught on video

A home-invading black bear came face-to-face with a dog after walking into a kitchen in Los Angeles County on Saturday, June 14.

MONROVIA, Calif. -- A four-legged family member stood his ground when he came face-to-face with a bear in a Southern California home, and the encounter was all caught on video.

The footage shows a 16-year-old pet dog named Doodle dodging a claw swipe from the large bear. He barked and then scampered away.

Zoe Cadman says the bear had apparently been going in and out of a screen door at her Monrovia home for about 20 minutes over the weekend, but she slept through it all.

That is until the animal opened the refrigerator. Cadman says the light woke her up.

As for Doodle's close call, he wasn't hurt during the encounter and the bear eventually left the home on its own.