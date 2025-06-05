Clyde Cooper's Barbeque sells longtime downtown location

The venerable restaurant will lease back the space for the next few months until it moves into a new location.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A barbecue institution in downtown Raleigh has sold its property.

Clyde Cooper's Barbecue, one of North Carolina's oldest barbecue restaurants, sold its Wilmington Street property last month.

The sale comes more than a year after the owner, Debbie Holt, said she wanted to move the restaurant out of downtown.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer, the buyer appears to be Hibachi 88, a Raleigh Japanese grill with six Triangle locations.

Though the restaurant space has been sold, Clyde Cooper's will remain in its longtime home for now.

A potential new home for Clyde Cooper's is the remade Seaboard Station near Peace Street in Raleigh.

Clyde Cooper's has been a downtown Raleigh landmark since 1938.

