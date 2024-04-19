Clyde Cooper's Barbeque downtown Raleigh location on market for $2.9 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In November, the owner of Clyde Cooper's Barbeque said she planned to move the landmark eatery out of downtown.

Debbie Holt is following through with her decision.

Holt confirmed with ABC11 on Friday that the South Wilmington Street restaurant is on the market for $2.9 million.

In November, Holt told ABC11 that she felt the move was necessary.

"It does break my heart to move it because it was born and bred down here. But downtown Raleigh has been hugely neglected," Holt said at the time.

Clyde Cooper's has been in downtown Raleigh since 1938.

The latest development comes as Raleigh city leaders continue to grapple with the issue of downtown viability.

Clyde Cooper's isn't alone in leaving downtown. On Monday, Capital Club 16 said it was closing its location after 14 years of business and focusing on its food truck.

Another business owner called it a "mass exodus" from downtown.

A committee meeting was held in March and several options were tossed around to increase foot traffic in the downtown area. Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin stressed at the meeting that "downtown is in a critical stage and we're at a pivotal moment."

Last week, the city discussed a new vision for downtown. That came after hiring consulting firms in a 12-month process to create a final plan to present to the city council.

