HVAC crews see rise in calls for heating issues amid winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Across the Sandhills, amid the plummeting temperatures, local HVAC companies are seeing a spike in calls amid heating issues.

"Everyone's heat is going out at the same time it's brutal," said Michael James Johnson with A/C Man Heating and Air in Fayetteville.

HVAC workers don't mind the boost in business but are never happy seeing neighbors stuck in the cold.

"Almost every call was ice covering the A/C units or gas regulators freezing up stuff like that," Johnson said.

Gore Heating and Air said they're seeing the same thing.

"I saw two fan blades frozen and had to chip them away," said Justin Moxley with Gore Heating and Air.

The company said a common culprit is blocked vents. Another issue is people tempted to crank the heat too high when the temps get brutally cold, which can strain your system.

"Keep your temperature on your thermostat one temperature. Keep it around 70 to 72 degrees in between there," Moxley explained.

But for those without heat or shelter, the Salvation Army said they also saw a lot of people at night looking for a place to stay at their white flag shelter.

"One individual was kind of discouraged because it's been so cold but I try to tell them as long as it's really cold outside we're gonna be open and he was just so thankful," said Major Aaron Goldfarb with Salvation Army.

In addition to making sure your heating vents are not blocked and changing filters regularly, try not to change your thermostat too much when it gets below 36 degrees outside. Keep it a steady 70-72 degrees and try and get through the next few days until the temps warm back up to avoid strain on your system.