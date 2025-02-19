Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of central, eastern NC starting Wed morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Central North Carolina is preparing for a winter storm that will develop on Wednesday.

Governor Josh Stein declared a State of Emergency during an emergency briefing Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Triangle and south of it Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for areas north of Triangle and counties near I-95.

When will snow start?

It's the big question on everyone's mind.

The answer, it should begin to snow mid-to-late morning. In the Triangle and to the south, you'll see freezing rain and sleet mixing in. The snow continues into Wednesday night with highs around freezing.

Another round of snow showers and flurries is expected Thursday morning into the afternoon.

Who will see snow?

One to six inches of snow can be expected areawide and up to 0.25 inches of ice, mainly in the southern portions of the viewing area. This could lead to downed trees and power lines.

Sleet, snow, and freezing rain will pose concerns and likely affect travel until Friday. ABC11 meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy said surface temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, bringing black ice Thursday night into Friday.

Icy roads are likely to be an issue. Schools have already announced closings and delays.

The good news? Temperatures will climb into the 50s by the end of the weekend and look for some 60-degree days next week.

Click here for our latest winter storm liveblog.

