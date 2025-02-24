Community can meet final candidates for Raleigh next police chief

Calling Raleigh a "fantastic city," retiring police chief Estella Patterson expressed gratitude for the experience and hopefulness for the future.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The community has a chance to meet the final candidates for Raleigh's next police chief Monday.

The discussion will be panel-style, with most questions submitted through an online survey. It will be moderated by Adrienne Cole, President and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, and Tiesha Mosley, Raleigh's Director of Community Engagement.

Doors open at 6 p.m. inside the Fletcher Opera Theater at the Martin Marietta Performing Arts Center. It will also be livestreamed.

Estella Patterson is retiring as Chief of the Raleigh Police Department on March 1. She has held the position since August 2021.

Patterson has served in law enforcement for 28 years.

Eyewitness News sat down with Chief Patterson who shared what Raleigh needs in its next police chief.

"We need someone that has continuity, that's going to continue the great work and the strides we have made in this city," Patterson said. "We've come a long ways in the last couple of years, and we want to keep that momentum going. I don't think we have room or it's not the time to reinvent the wheel necessarily. I think it's let's take what we have and keep moving forward."

Venue Safety & Security

According to the city, multiple events are happening around the same time. The entrance to Fletcher Theater is on the left section of the building. You can follow the event signs.

Security screening will be used at the venue, including a metal detector. Bags larger than 12" x 12" x 10" will not be allowed.

Parking

Paid parking is available in the lot across from the Performing Arts Center and in the garage to the west with on Lenoir Street and South Street.

Free parking available at the garage at Wilmington Street and Cabarrus Street.

