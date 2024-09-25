NC Toll 540 opens, expected to make 'a world of difference' for drivers

ABC11 was there Tuesday when county leaders were here for the official ribbon cutting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a quicker way to get to and from the south of the Triangle. A highway project that has been years in the making has opened the first phase.

North Carolina Department of Transportation opened a new section of Highway 540. This is phase one of the 540 Project.

The map above shows only the Complete 540 project's general location. NC Department of Transportation

The 18-mile stretch of highway spans from NC-55 Bypass Apex to the I-40/I-42 interchange in Garner.

The new roadway will be open to drivers starting tomorrow.

The Bells Lake Road and Old Stage Road interchanges are still under construction. Specifically, the eastbound half of Bells Lake Road, exit 47, will remain closed until November. However, the westbound portion opens Wednesday morning.

Leaders said this is expected to make a world of difference for commuters and small towns, like Fuquay Varina, which has already seen so much growth in the last few years.

To save money, the NCDOT encourages drivers to invest in an NC Quick Pass to save money on the tolls.

'Complete 540' Project

Phase two of the project will extend the expressway for an additional 10 miles from I-40 to the existing I-540/I-87/U.S. 64/U.S. 264 interchange in Knightdale.

NCDOT said the completion of this phase will complete the "missing link" that would make the 540 a complete loop.