NC House set to vote on concealed carry permit bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Imagine being able to conceal and carry a firearm with no permit. That is the aim of a bill the house is voting on Wednesday.

Currently to get a concealed carry permit in North Carolina you must be 21 years old and complete a firearms safety course, pay an $80 fee, all while meeting other residency requirements and passing a background check.

This bill eliminates the need to undergo that safety training and the monetary cost and would apply to everybody 18 and older.

This bill is called HB 674, titled the Firearms Liberty Act.

The measure extends concealed carry permits to last a lifetime, rather than the current five-year period.

Last month we got a temperature check from folks on opposite sides on how they would feel about the change.

"Permitless ownership will further complicate a complex problem and will certainly burden an already strained and overworked law enforcement system to include an overworked criminal justice system," said Rev. Dr. Julian Prigden of St. Mark AME Zion Church.

"We want to better enable people to protect themselves, particularly in counties where sheriffs are, shall we say, obstructing," said Paul Valone the president of Grass Roots North Carolina.

The house must hold 2 votes before sending the bill to the governor's desk.

There it is expected to be vetoed.