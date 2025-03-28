Uncertainty in economy creates shopping concern: 'Everything is more expensive'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mary Chyatte has four children under the age of 10 years old, and she admits, groceries have become expensive.

The economy is a major concern for this entrepreneur, who now buys in bulk to save money on her grocery bill.

"We're doing a lot of box shopping for Costco and Sam's Club, then shopping sales for clothing and things like that," she said. "Everything is more expensive right now."

This week, President Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on foreign auto parts and cars. Experts aren't surprised about the concern it's causing consumers.

"I think people are right to be worried," said Dr. Gerald Cohen, chief economist of the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the UNC Kenan Flagler Business School.

According to Cohen, there's still a lot of uncertainty around where the economy is going. He believes that if consumers continue to spend less money out of concern, it could lead to a recession down the line.

"People get worried. They stop spending money. It causes some job loss or less income for people they would spend the money on, and that kind of cycles through in a negative fashion," said Cohen.

Chyatte hasn't completely stopped spending money because she can't. She's just found other ways to stretch her dollar.

"We have growing boys who are eating a lot," she said. "We really cut out going out to eat. We prioritize their activities and things like that."