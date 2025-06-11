Raleigh Police Department reveals summer safety plans

The plans also include the continuation of the Cops on the Block program.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are ramping up summer safety plans by increasing patrols around nightlife areas like Fayetteville Street and Glenwood South.

Police Chief Rico Boyce will continue one of his priorities today of addressing crime and taking feedback straight from the source with Cops on the Block program.

The initiative started in 2022 continues this morning where community members have the opportunity to interact with officers in a relaxed setting, allowing them to ask questions and share their concerns.

Officers will also offer crime prevention tips during the event.

This is all part of a bigger picture for RPD's efforts to prevent crime.

The police department is also working on a 3 year partnership with the justice department to address crime.

There will also be an increased presence of offices in normally high traffic areas like Glenwood south and Moore Square.

Chief Boyce has also focused on youth violence and developed free athletic summer camps for students.