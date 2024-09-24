County commissioners meet in Durham as county manager is on paid leave

Concerned residents are asking questions as to why commissioners have appointed an interim Durham County manager.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Commissioners.met Monday for the first time since ABC11 learned that County Manager Dr. Kimberly Sowell was on paid leave.

"Without transparency, there will continue to be speculation," said Amanda Wallace, who came to the commissioners meeting Monday. "As the people of Durham whose taxpayer dollars are still paying her salary, we are asking if this has anything to do with wrongdoing, like what is happening?"

Sowell has been on leave for two weeks.

Her placard is still up inside the chambers, but Claudia Hager was sitting in her place.

On Monday, Hager was appointed interim Durham County manager while Sowell was on leave.

Sowell was hired in March 2022. She came to Durham from Greensboro.

When reached last week, she told ABC11 that she was trying to spend time with her family.

Sowell was hired with an initial salary of more than $250,000.

"It's a person who has power over the money here in Durham County, over the politics here in Durham County and then she's just gone with no answer," Wallace said.

The board said it would make no comment as it was "a personnel matter."