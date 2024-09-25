Shop bedding, loungewear and more with this ABC exclusive deal

Cozy Earth is one of our favorite bedding brands and for good reason - their products are durable, temperature-regulating and made from soft, breathable materials. Right now, you can get 30% off sitewide with our exclusive code BIGDEAL.

31% off Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Robe $117

This moisture-wicking bathrobe is available in various colors and sizes and has large pockets to store your snacks or anything else while you lounge, Get it now for about $50 off.

31% off Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set $228

These bamboo bed sheets are the most comfortable ones I've ever slept on - as a hot sleeper, I always require temperature-regulating sheets, and these are it. They're currently down $100.

30% off Cozy Earth Luxe Bath Towel Set $166

This soft and cozy bath set is ultra-absorbent and comes with six products total, including two bat towels two washcloths and two hand towels. The set is close to $100 off right now too.

30% off Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant $114

Made with viscose from bamboo, these pants are extremely soft against your skin. They're true to size and also available in six different colors.

30% off Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases $58

Add to your bedding collection with these bamboo pillowcases. They're available in multiple colors and sizes and start at just $50 - for a limited time only.

Still looking for something else? Get 30% off your entire Cozy Earth order with code BIGDEAL, for a limited time only. This deal is exclusive to ABC shoppers, so get your orders in now before this deal expires.

