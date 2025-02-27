Warrants reveal new details in killing of Cary storage facility manager: 'There's been a murder'

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Search warrants obtained by ABC11 on Thursday reveal startling new details about a woman killed inside a Cary apartment connected to a storage facility.

Rebecca Rene Carter, 41, was found dead last Wednesday at CubeSmart, a self-storage facility at 950 Trinity Road in Cary.

Last Thursday, her boyfriend, 40-year-old Travis Wynton Huff made a court appearance, charged with murder in her death.

According to the warrants, Huff told a Cary police detective that he strangled Carter and then stabbed her at least twice in the chest.

He then allegedly left and brought a friend back to the apartment at the storage facility, where Carter, the manager at the CubeSmart, lived. He told police he and the friend "consumed crack cocaine" while Carter lay dead in the bedroom, covered by a comforter.

Huff then called 911 and allegedly told the operator, "There's been a murder" and "I killed her" and he added that he and Carter got into an argument after they went out to a bar that turned physical and he "lost control," according to the report.

When police officers arrived, they found Carter with the knife still embedded in her chest.

According to warrants, Huff also told officers he had texted Carter's boss saying she was sick so they wouldn't get worried when she didn't show up for her shift.

Last week, a judge said that Huff could receive life in prison without parole or face the death penalty if convicted.

