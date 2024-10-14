Cumberland County Board of Election tests voting machines: 'No concerns'

Cumberland County elections officials say things are "smooth" as they prepare for Nov. 5.

FAYETTTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A handful of residents filled a room inside the Cumberland County Board of Elections to view the voting machines that will be used in the 2024 general election.

County Board of Elections officials told ABC11 that there are 90 machines to be used across the county's 77 precincts.

"We test every single ballot, style, and edition for accuracy," said Bill Helms, who is an IT director for the Board of Elections.

Monday's testing appeared to go well.

"No concerns," Helms said. "Everything went smooth. Everything came out. The results were as expected."

The county's process aims to increase voter confidence. Helms called Cumberland County's process "transparent."

"You always got people watching during every presidential election just because the nature of the beast of the presidential and more people seem to be watching," Helms said. "The reality of the fact is anybody can go in at any time and say, hey, I want to see you live action on the machines. And we'll let them back in there to do it."

Election Day staffing is a concern in some parts of the state, particularly in the areas ravaged by Hurricane Helene, where one of those challenges is ensuring enough poll workers are present Nov. 5.

Cumberland County is well-staffed ahead of the election, Helms said.

"We've got poll workers lined up. Some of them will drop out periodically before the election, but that's expected and that's planned for," said Helms. "We already know that, and we already have people on reserve to take their place."

Early voting starts Thursday.

"We run every election exactly the same," Helms said. "It doesn't matter if it's presidential election, it runs exactly the same."

